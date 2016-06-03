Dr. Amber Savells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Savells, MD
Overview of Dr. Amber Savells, MD
Dr. Amber Savells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paducah, KY.
Dr. Savells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Savells' Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn2605 Kentucky Avenue Suite 301, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savells?
Just loved her staff, everyone was so nice!
About Dr. Amber Savells, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1821232273
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savells accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Savells using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Savells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savells works at
Dr. Savells has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Colporrhaphy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Savells. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.