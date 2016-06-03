Overview of Dr. Amber Savells, MD

Dr. Amber Savells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paducah, KY.



Dr. Savells works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Colporrhaphy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.