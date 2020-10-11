Dr. Seba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amber Seba, MD
Overview of Dr. Amber Seba, MD
Dr. Amber Seba, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Seba works at
Dr. Seba's Office Locations
North Shore Oncology-hematology Associates Ltd.1800 Hollister Dr Ste 112, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-6781
Affiliated Oncologists LLC4400 W 95th St Ste 311, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 424-9710
Advocate Condell Medical Center801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 990-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable and confident with Dr. Seba. She listens to you, laughs with you, asks pertinent questions, studies your charts and medications. She then explains her findings, answers any questions you may have then prescribes what you need. With me, it was OTC vitamin B12. We will Zoom in two weeks. In closing, She is kind and friendly, but above all a very good Doctor.
About Dr. Amber Seba, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1811153034
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seba accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Seba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Seba has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.