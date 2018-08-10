See All Podiatric Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Amber Shane, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amber Shane, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amber Shane, DPM

Dr. Amber Shane, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Shane works at Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Waterford in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Shane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic
    250 N Alafaya Trl Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 652-5099
  2. 2
    250 Alafaya Woods Blvd Ste 115, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shane?

    Aug 10, 2018
    I been to Dr Amber Shane .Her and her staff know more than other podiatrist.I been too.Myra was very helpful and funny.Melony is always helpful and friendly knows me by my name. A Big Thank You to Doctor Shane.you have always treated me good.and your office staff. Some of MY Co-Workers already go to Dr Shane. It's not about how long your appointment takes. It's About GREAT SERVICE ??
    Theresa in Orlando, FL — Aug 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amber Shane, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amber Shane, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shane to family and friends

    Dr. Shane's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shane

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amber Shane, DPM.

    About Dr. Amber Shane, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013967249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • External Fixation Fellowship, Russia Ilizarov Scientific Center For Restorative Traumatology and Orthopedics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amber Shane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shane has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amber Shane, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.