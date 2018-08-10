Dr. Amber Shane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Shane, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amber Shane, DPM
Dr. Amber Shane, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Shane works at
Dr. Shane's Office Locations
Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic250 N Alafaya Trl Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 652-5099
- 2 250 Alafaya Woods Blvd Ste 115, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I been to Dr Amber Shane .Her and her staff know more than other podiatrist.I been too.Myra was very helpful and funny.Melony is always helpful and friendly knows me by my name. A Big Thank You to Doctor Shane.you have always treated me good.and your office staff. Some of MY Co-Workers already go to Dr Shane. It's not about how long your appointment takes. It's About GREAT SERVICE ??
About Dr. Amber Shane, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1013967249
Education & Certifications
- External Fixation Fellowship, Russia Ilizarov Scientific Center For Restorative Traumatology and Orthopedics
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shane has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shane.
