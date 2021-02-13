Overview

Dr. Amber Tierney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Tierney works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Ankeny, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.