Dr. Amber Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Tierney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber Tierney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Tierney works at
Locations
-
1
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
-
2
The Iowa Clinic Ankeny Campus1410 SW Tradition Dr, Ankeny, IA 50023 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tierney?
I will admit, I am not a great patient. I hate needles, much less anything more invasive. I went in with a significant amount of anxiety. I'd never had the type of procedure required. Dr. Tierney listened to my concerns and fears. She was reassuring and easy to talk to. She's a wonderful doctor and I'm so thankful I found her! The whole staff from check-in until departure was awesome!
About Dr. Amber Tierney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902191059
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierney works at
Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.