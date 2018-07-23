Dr. Amber Watters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Watters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amber Watters, MD
Dr. Amber Watters, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Watters' Office Locations
Nmg - Obgyne Pac675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7382
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
BEST OB/GYN in Chicago. Very happy with my care.
About Dr. Amber Watters, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Watters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watters has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Watters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watters.
