Dr. Amber Weingartner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Weingartner works at Midtown Women's Center in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.