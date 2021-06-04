Dr. Quraishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambereen Quraishi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ambereen Quraishi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikesville, MD.
Dr. Quraishi works at
Locations
Woodholme Cardiovascular Associates1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 535, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 469-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quraishi is an outstanding doctor. She is kind, concerned, funny and an all-around beautiful person. She is easy to talk with and listens to your concerns. She takes her time with you and not rush. She makes you feel very comfortable. I am glad she is my doctor!!!!
About Dr. Ambereen Quraishi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Quraishi works at
Dr. Quraishi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quraishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quraishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.