Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.2 (25)
Map Pin Small Sebastian, FL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM

Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Paradoa works at Center For Wound Care/ Hyber in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paradoa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sebastian River Medical Center
    13695 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 581-2070
  2. 2
    Amberly C. Paradoa, DPM, FACFAS
    3735 11th St Ste 201, Sebastian, FL 32976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-7009
  3. 3
    Amberly C. Paradoa, DPM, FACFAS
    1627 US Highway 1 Ste 208, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-7009
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Advanced Foot & Ankle of Indian River
    3735 11th Cir Ste 201, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-7009
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Callus
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr Paradoa took the time to work me up and was the only doctor to finally heal my wound that I had for over a year. She took the time to listen to me and ordered tests that other doctors did not. She is amazing in my book.
    — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM
    About Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962400713
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Russian Ilizarov Scientific Center For Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paradoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paradoa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paradoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paradoa has seen patients for Bunion, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paradoa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Paradoa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paradoa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paradoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paradoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

