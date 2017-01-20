Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambica Garg, MD
Overview of Dr. Ambica Garg, MD
Dr. Ambica Garg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
Praful Sarode MD Inc.999 N Tustin Ave Ste 111, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 953-1112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I will never go to another Gynecologist again as long as Dr. Garg is practicing. I had a very large tumor discovered. Dr. Garg made me feel very comfortable. She explained my options and took the time to explain it to my mom in a manner she could understand and made her feel comfortable; which was my biggest concern. When I experienced problems with my insurance company Dr. Garg's staff was there and came to my rescue, fixing it all. My surgery had no problems and my recovery has been perfect.
About Dr. Ambica Garg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265700975
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
