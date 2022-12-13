See All Gastroenterologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Ambika Bali, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ambika Bali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Bali works at Ambika Bali MD in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Placentia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anaheim, California
    1211 W La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 999-0909
  2. 2
    Ambika Bali MD
    1275 N Rose Dr, Placentia, CA 92870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 999-0909

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Ambika Bali, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427096478
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McMaster U Mc
    Residency
    • McMaster University Mc
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ambika Bali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bali has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

