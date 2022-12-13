Overview

Dr. Ambika Bali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Bali works at Ambika Bali MD in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Placentia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.