Overview of Dr. Ambika Hoguet, MD

Dr. Ambika Hoguet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Duke University.

Dr. Hoguet works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoguet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Consultants Boston
    50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 367-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 31, 2019
    Dr. Houguet is competent, kind and really put me at ease over my concerns regarding cataract surgery. I'm happy she is my new care provider, and highly recommend her.
    MA — May 31, 2019
    About Dr. Ambika Hoguet, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1558689620
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ambika Hoguet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoguet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoguet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoguet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoguet works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Hoguet’s profile.

    Dr. Hoguet has seen patients for Blepharitis, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoguet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoguet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoguet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoguet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoguet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

