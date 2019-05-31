Dr. Ambika Hoguet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoguet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambika Hoguet, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ambika Hoguet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Duke University.
Dr. Hoguet's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Houguet is competent, kind and really put me at ease over my concerns regarding cataract surgery. I'm happy she is my new care provider, and highly recommend her.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hoguet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoguet accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoguet has seen patients for Blepharitis, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoguet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
