Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambika Nair, MD
Overview of Dr. Ambika Nair, MD
Dr. Ambika Nair, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Nair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nair's Office Locations
-
1
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3431
- 2 1400 S Main St Fl 5, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nair?
About Dr. Ambika Nair, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1942411889
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair works at
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.