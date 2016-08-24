Dr. Ambika Shenoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambika Shenoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ambika Shenoy, MD
Dr. Ambika Shenoy, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Shenoy works at
Dr. Shenoy's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shenoy?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Shenoy. She's very friendly, she truly cares about the patient, and she is extremely knowledgable. She makes sure the patient is comfortable with her, and she ensures that the patient really does understand what she tells him/her. I've had a great experience with Dr. Shenoy and would 100% recommend her.
About Dr. Ambika Shenoy, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Konkani
- 1497921027
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenoy works at
Dr. Shenoy speaks Konkani.
Dr. Shenoy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.