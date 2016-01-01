Dr. Ambika Sohal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambika Sohal, DO
Overview of Dr. Ambika Sohal, DO
Dr. Ambika Sohal, DO is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Sohal works at
Dr. Sohal's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1638
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ambika Sohal, DO
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1356652374
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
