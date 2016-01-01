Dr. Allana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambreen Allana, MD
Dr. Ambreen Allana, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Providence, RI.
The Providence Community Health Centers Inc.375 Allens Ave, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Chafee Health Center1 Warren Way, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-0530
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1790167161
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
