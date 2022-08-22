Dr. Ambreen Ijaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ijaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambreen Ijaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ambreen Ijaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Warwick, RI.
Dr. Ijaz works at
Kent County Memorial Professional Billing Department455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-5900
North Providence Primary Care Assoc. Inc.1830 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 351-1900
- Kent Hospital
- Landmark Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I believe Dr. Ijaz is the best doctor in the world. She helped my mom through Stage 3 cancer and now she is cancer-free and healthy. She was so supportive during this whole process!
- Hematology
- English
- 1194831925
Dr. Ijaz works at
