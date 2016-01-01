Dr. Ambreen Khurshid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurshid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambreen Khurshid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ambreen Khurshid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madera, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Wisc Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr
Dr. Khurshid works at
Locations
Ambreen Khurshid M.d. Inc.451 E Almond Ave Ste 103, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 673-4000
California Colon and Rectal Cancer Screening LLC7121 N Whitney Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 299-9395
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Madera Community Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ambreen Khurshid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1265490551
Education & Certifications
- U Wisc Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurshid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khurshid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khurshid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khurshid works at
Dr. Khurshid has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurshid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khurshid speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurshid. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurshid.
