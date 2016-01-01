Overview

Dr. Ambreen Khurshid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madera, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Wisc Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr



Dr. Khurshid works at Ambreen Khurshid M.d. Inc. in Madera, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.