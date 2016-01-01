Overview of Dr. Ambreen Tariq, MD

Dr. Ambreen Tariq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUBAI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS.



Dr. Tariq works at Thomas Feistmann, MD in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.