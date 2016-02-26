See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arlington, VA
Dr. Ambrish Gupta, MD

Internal Medicine
2.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ambrish Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Medical Associates of Northern Virginia in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates of Northern Virginia
    611 S Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA 22204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 998-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

    Feb 26, 2016
    she is very very nice a
    — Feb 26, 2016
    About Dr. Ambrish Gupta, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Tagalog
    • 1518991892
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown Med Dcgh
    • Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ambrish Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Medical Associates of Northern Virginia in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

