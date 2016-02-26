Dr. Ambrish Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambrish Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ambrish Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Medical Associates of Northern Virginia611 S Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 998-6666
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
she is very very nice a
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tagalog
- 1518991892
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown Med Dcgh
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi and Tagalog.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.