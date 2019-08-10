Dr. Aboud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambrose Aboud, MD
Overview of Dr. Ambrose Aboud, MD
Dr. Ambrose Aboud, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Aboud works at
Dr. Aboud's Office Locations
The Hospitals of Providence1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 747-2702
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Very empathetic and caring.
About Dr. Ambrose Aboud, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1407843873
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aboud accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboud.
