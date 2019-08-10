See All Oncologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Ambrose Aboud, MD

Medical Oncology
3.9 (22)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ambrose Aboud, MD

Dr. Ambrose Aboud, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Aboud works at The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aboud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Hospitals of Providence
    1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 747-2702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2019
    Very empathetic and caring.
    Phyllis Girten — Aug 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ambrose Aboud, MD
    About Dr. Ambrose Aboud, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407843873
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aboud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aboud accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aboud works at The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Aboud’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

