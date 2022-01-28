Overview of Dr. Ambrose John Chazhikattu, MD

Dr. Ambrose John Chazhikattu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER



Dr. Chazhikattu works at The Health Associates of Tampa in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.