Dr. Ambrosio Romero, MD
Dr. Ambrosio Romero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Donald Colbert MD1908 BOOTHE CIR, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (844) 665-4827
Vip Walk in Clinic12139 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836 Directions (407) 730-9911
VIP Walk In Clinic8552 Palm Pkwy Ste 1, Orlando, FL 32836 Directions (407) 730-9911
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Romero has given us hope. When my son dropped out of college and began behaving erratic, we thought he had become mentally ill and suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome. The doctor immediately found the cause. Epstein Virus or mononucleosis. The lab test proved him right. He is a Godsend.
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- American Academy of Family Physicians
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- University Of State Of New York
- Family Practice
