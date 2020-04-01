See All Allergists & Immunologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Amee Majmundar, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amee Majmundar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.

Dr. Majmundar works at Duly Health and Care in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL and Glen Ellyn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Angioedema and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dupage Medical Group - Orland Pcs
    16660 107th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 545-7833
    Southwest Surgical Excellence
    17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 226-7000
    430 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 220, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 545-7833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Angioedema
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Angioedema
Hives

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2020
    Excellent physician who REALLY listens. I saw her in regards to eczema and asthma. She listened to me and was willing to let me try a medication I had researched that is supposed to be helpful with my situation. Her exam was thorough, she researched the medication, did some tests to make sure the medication was the right fit. She ran a lab to look at a specific diagnosis and was flexible in letting me use my regular lab and requested I send her a copy. If you have allergies, eczema, or asthma, go see Dr. Amee. I will be following up with her.
    Angela — Apr 01, 2020
    About Dr. Amee Majmundar, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093794620
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amee Majmundar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majmundar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majmundar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majmundar has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Angioedema and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majmundar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Majmundar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmundar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majmundar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majmundar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

