Dr. Amee Majmundar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amee Majmundar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dupage Medical Group - Orland Pcs16660 107th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (630) 545-7833
Southwest Surgical Excellence17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 226-7000
- 3 430 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 220, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 545-7833
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Excellent physician who REALLY listens. I saw her in regards to eczema and asthma. She listened to me and was willing to let me try a medication I had researched that is supposed to be helpful with my situation. Her exam was thorough, she researched the medication, did some tests to make sure the medication was the right fit. She ran a lab to look at a specific diagnosis and was flexible in letting me use my regular lab and requested I send her a copy. If you have allergies, eczema, or asthma, go see Dr. Amee. I will be following up with her.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Chicago
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Majmundar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majmundar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majmundar has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Angioedema and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majmundar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Majmundar speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Majmundar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmundar.
