Dr. Ameen Habash, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview of Dr. Ameen Habash, MD

Dr. Ameen Habash, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Habash works at Habash Plastic Surgery in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Habash's Office Locations

    Habash MD
    1100 E Southlake Blvd Ste 250, Southlake, TX 76092
(817) 484-0222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Burn Care Services
Facial Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (31)
    Jun 10, 2021
    Dr. Habash walked me through reconstructive surgery in a very thoughtful and thorough manner. He spends an incredible amount of time during each visit focusing on questions, concerns, and risks more so than any other physician during my cancer treatment. He was also very inclusive with my husband which was very meaningful. With cancer, he is my lifelong doctor - and so happy that is the case!
    EM — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Ameen Habash, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952498826
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • The Ohio State University
