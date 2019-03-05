Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almullahassani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD
Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.
Dr. Almullahassani works at
Dr. Almullahassani's Office Locations
-
1
NorthBay Center for Neuroscience1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 230, Fairfield, CA 94533 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almullahassani?
Dr.Hassani one of the best neurologist I met. He has been treating me for 8 years. I am very appreciative to have him.
About Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245473131
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almullahassani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almullahassani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Almullahassani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Almullahassani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almullahassani works at
Dr. Almullahassani has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almullahassani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almullahassani speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Almullahassani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almullahassani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almullahassani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almullahassani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.