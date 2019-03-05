Overview of Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD

Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.



Dr. Almullahassani works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.