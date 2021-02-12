See All General Surgeons in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Gomberawalla works at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
5.0 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Alberto Pochettino, MD
Dr. Alberto Pochettino, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Surgical Group Sc
    4400 W 95th St Ste 413, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 346-4055
  2. 2
    AMG Oak Lawn, Towers
    4700 W 95th St Ste 308, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 425-6370
  3. 3
    Tinley Park Office, Advocate Southland
    18210 La Grange Rd Ste 105, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 478-4407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gomberawalla?

    Feb 12, 2021
    Dr G is an AWESOME SURGEON I highly recommend him
    Kathy Umgelder — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gomberawalla to family and friends

    Dr. Gomberawalla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gomberawalla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD.

    About Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659671675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomberawalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomberawalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomberawalla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomberawalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomberawalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomberawalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.