Dr. Ameet Chitale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ameet Chitale, MD
Dr. Ameet Chitale, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Chitale works at
Dr. Chitale's Office Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
-
2
Inova Medical Group - Neurosurgery8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-2670
-
3
Department of Neurosciences3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 472-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Chitale after seeing several other providers for trigeminal neuralgia. He was excellent in providing the history of the disease, answering all our questions, and going over the MRI. He also explained how other conditions or diseases were ruled out. He was patient, professional, and kind. Because of these reasons, I selected him to perform my MDV surgery. After the surgery, he came by to visit each day I was in the hospital. Upon returning home, I received weekly follow up calls from his staff. The surgery was a success. My husband and I grateful for the care we received from Dr. Chitale.
About Dr. Ameet Chitale, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1376833533
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chitale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chitale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chitale works at
