Dr. Amelia Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Barrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amelia Barrett, MD
Dr. Amelia Barrett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Barrett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barrett's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Neurology PC10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 125, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?
I was referred to Dr Barrett by Dr Kitei for my migraine treatment years ago. Dr Barrett is a wonderful doctor. She always takes time to explain treatment options and answer questions. I have been a patient of Rocky Mountain Neurology for many years. The staff are friendly and helpful. The office manager is great. I would recommend Rocky Mountain Neurology to family and friends. ??
About Dr. Amelia Barrett, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790802254
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital - Exempla|St Joseph Hospital/exempla
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.