Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amelia Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amelia Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Carolina Behavioral Care -- Durham4102 Ben Franklin Blvd, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 972-7700
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Davis recently left the practice where I was seeing her as my primary psychiatrist, but I am really, really grateful that I got a chance to have her as my doctor for any time at all. She's the very first psychiatrist who seemed to genuinely care about me and my wellbeing. I now know that it IS possible to find a doctor who's actually a good match, who actually wants to help you and see you progress in life and get better. If you've previously had poor experiences with psychiatric providers and you have the opportunity to switch and become a patient of Dr. Davis's, I really don't think you'd regret the choice. I'm sad that she's no longer a part of my life (even just once a month), but all I can do is hope that she's continuing to make a big difference on her future patients. She gave me a sense of hope that I thought I'd lost for good a long time ago, and I hope you can reap the benefits of being under her care as well.
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861714230
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
