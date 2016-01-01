Dr. Amelia Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Amelia Evans, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
-
1
Cascadia Health3036 Ne M L King Blvd, Portland, OR 97212 Directions (503) 283-3763
-
2
Walgreens #010824816 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland, OR 97229 Directions (888) 227-3312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
About Dr. Amelia Evans, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508092180
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.