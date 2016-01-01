Overview of Dr. Amelia Lee, MD

Dr. Amelia Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.