Dr. Amelia Pare, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (15)
Map Pin Small McMurray, PA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amelia Pare, MD

Dr. Amelia Pare, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McMurray, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Pare works at Amelia Arianne Pare MD in McMurray, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pare's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amelia Arianne Pare M.D.
    123 Hidden Valley Rd, McMurray, PA 15317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 941-8838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Amelia Pare, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932194206
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Med Ctr
    Internship
    • St Luke Roosevalt Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amelia Pare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pare works at Amelia Arianne Pare MD in McMurray, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pare’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.