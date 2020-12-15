Dr. Amelia Pare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Pare, MD
Dr. Amelia Pare, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McMurray, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.
Amelia Arianne Pare M.D.123 Hidden Valley Rd, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (724) 941-8838
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Washington Hospital
I’ve had 2 procedures done in Dr Pares office. She is very personable and made me feel relaxed and comfortable. I would recommend her to anyone, plus the office is beautiful and they followed all COVID precautions and I felt perfectly safe!
About Dr. Amelia Pare, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932194206
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Ctr
- St Luke Roosevalt Hosp
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Harvard Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
