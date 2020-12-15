Overview of Dr. Amelia Pare, MD

Dr. Amelia Pare, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McMurray, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Pare works at Amelia Arianne Pare MD in McMurray, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.