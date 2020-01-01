Dr. Amelia Parrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Parrett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists5063 S Cottonwood St Ste 120, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1800
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Parrett?
Dr Parrett is the best. She delivered my 3rd (and last) baby and was so caring and thorough. She is knowledgeable but also kind and caring. I have continued to see her after my son’s birth and am so grateful to have her in my health care village. I have recommended her to two close friends who have both loved her as well. The only downside is that it is sometimes hard to get in, but both her and her nurse are very responsive through theMyHealth messaging service.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Parrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.