Overview of Dr. Amelia Sheh, MD

Dr. Amelia Sheh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.



Dr. Sheh works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.