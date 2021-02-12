Dr. Sheh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amelia Sheh, MD
Overview of Dr. Amelia Sheh, MD
Dr. Amelia Sheh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.
Dr. Sheh's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA200 Stein Plaza Driveway Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
General eye health and follow up cataract exams. Through exam and explains conditions very well. Both my wife and I are very satisfied with Dr. Sheh.
About Dr. Amelia Sheh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376749713
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheh has seen patients for Glaucoma, Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheh speaks Spanish.
Dr. Sheh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.