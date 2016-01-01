Overview

Dr. Amelia Sutton, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Sutton works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Placenta Previa and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.