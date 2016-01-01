See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD

Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Thompson works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 401, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery At Tampa
    3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts
Influenza (Flu)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts
Influenza (Flu)

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Recurrent Fever Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134418726
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
