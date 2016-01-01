Overview of Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD

Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Thompson works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.