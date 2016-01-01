Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD
Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 401, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery At Tampa3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amelia Thompson, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134418726
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.