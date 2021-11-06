Overview of Dr. Amelia Wiggins, DO

Dr. Amelia Wiggins, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedics. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Wiggins works at OrthoCincy Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.