Overview

Dr. Amelia Young, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and Monterey Park Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Amelia Young, MD, Inc in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.