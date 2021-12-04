Dr. Amelia Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amelia Young, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and Monterey Park Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Amelia Young, MD, Inc210 N Garfield Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 389-8280Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Garfield Medical Center
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allied Pacific IPA
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Central Health Plan
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
Without Dr. Young's prompt and immediate diagnosis of my husband's rather unexpected heart condition, ordering immediate open heart surgery, I may be left without the love of my life by now. She may be a younger cardiologist, but she's super knowledgeable and highly skilled prescribing the best medication and taking close care of him even to this day. She is a strong patient's advocate and listens to you often with a smile on her face. At the hospital where my husband had his surgery, you will note that she is well respected all around. At her office, I noticed that her staff and echo tech all work patiently and diligently despite being overwhelmed at times. You hardly need to wait to be seen and taken care of if you arrive at your designated schedule. I won't stop recommending her to any of my friends should they need a cardiologist.
About Dr. Amelia Young, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Chiu Chow and Mandarin
- 1144405903
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Westwood
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- University Of Southern California
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Chiu Chow and Mandarin.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.