Overview

Dr. Amena Iqbal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at Lakeland Diabetes and Endocrinology in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.