Overview of Dr. Amer Akhrass, MD

Dr. Amer Akhrass, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Homestead, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Akhrass works at Prime Care Internal Medicine in Homestead, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.