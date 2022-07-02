Dr. Amer Al-Juburi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Juburi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Al-Juburi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amer Al-Juburi, MD
Dr. Amer Al-Juburi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Baghdad University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Al-Juburi works at
Dr. Al-Juburi's Office Locations
Al-Juburi Urology | Fairfax10680 Main St Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-4666Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
diagnosed prostate cancer - recommeded MRI, biopsy, oncologist, treatment all went well been seeing for monitoring for years
About Dr. Amer Al-Juburi, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1396729372
Education & Certifications
- Medical City Hospital
- Baghdad University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Juburi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Juburi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Juburi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Juburi works at
Dr. Al-Juburi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Juburi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Juburi speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Juburi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Juburi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Juburi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Juburi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.