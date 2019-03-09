See All Rheumatologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Amer Al-Khoudari, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (111)
Map Pin Small Chandler, AZ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amer Al-Khoudari, MD

Dr. Amer Al-Khoudari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Al-Khoudari works at Arizona Arthritis Clinic, PLLC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Khoudari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Arthritis Clinic
    604 W Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 372-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteopenia
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Osteopenia
Adhesive Capsulitis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amer Al-Khoudari, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013036516
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University, Syria
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amer Al-Khoudari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Khoudari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Khoudari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Khoudari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Khoudari works at Arizona Arthritis Clinic, PLLC in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Al-Khoudari’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Khoudari has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Khoudari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khoudari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khoudari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khoudari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Khoudari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

