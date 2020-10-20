Overview

Dr. Amer Alame, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Alame works at Lenscrafters #05572 in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI, Warren, MI and Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.