Dr. Amer Alame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Alame, MD
Overview
Dr. Amer Alame, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Alame works at
Locations
-
1
Lenscrafters #0557229519 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 270-5100
-
2
Dagher Pllc2035 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 228-0909
-
3
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 343-8717
-
4
Hyperbaric Medicine - Medical Building Grosse Pointe16815 E Jefferson Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 473-4690
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alame?
After dealing with problems for years and being told nothing could be done, Dr. Alame examined my Mom, and within 1 month surgery was scheduled and done. She says there was no pain and she feels better than she has in years. Dr. Alame was very patient and explained the procedure completely and answered all our questions. After surgery, he and his staff went over everything from the procedure to the aftercare. I would highly recommend Dr. Alame.
About Dr. Amer Alame, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1093975542
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alame works at
Dr. Alame has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alame speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.