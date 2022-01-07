Dr. Amer Karam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Karam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amer Karam, MD
Dr. Amer Karam, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Stanford Health Care and Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
Dr. Karam's Office Locations
Stanford Women's Cancer Center900 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 498-6004Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Stanford Women's Cancer Center2589 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (650) 498-6004Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karam is one of the nicest and caring person I’ve known. He is a God send.
About Dr. Amer Karam, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1851308860
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karam has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Gynecologic Cancer and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karam speaks Arabic and French.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.