Dr. Amer Kashoqa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center



Dr. Kashoqa works at Kashoqa Psychiatry Associates in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.