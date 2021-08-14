Dr. Amer Kashoqa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashoqa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Kashoqa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amer Kashoqa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Kashoqa Psychiatry Associates506 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1996
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Before I started seeing Dr. Kashoqa, I have not had the best experiences with other psychiatrists. I saw two psychiatrists before who lacked compassion and bedside manner. I would also feel more depressed after leaving their offices! After these experiences, I believed the notion that psychiatrists, in general, do not care about their patients at all. A friend of mine recommended Dr. Kashoqa and now I have been seeing him for over two years. He truly listens to you and treats you like you are an actual human being. He cares more than just the medicine he's prescribing and doesn't make you feel like you're a crazy person. Whenever I have had concerns about a medication, he never invalidated my feelings or forced me to suffer through side effects I didn't want. Finding the right medication can be tricky for some, but Dr. Kashoqa is the doctor who you want by your side during the process. I honestly can't recommend him enough, he has really changed my views on psychiatrists.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1972615078
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Dr. Kashoqa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashoqa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashoqa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashoqa has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashoqa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashoqa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashoqa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashoqa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashoqa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.