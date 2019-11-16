Dr. Amer Kassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Kassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amer Kassar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kassar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
G. N. Endocrinology Ltd.10012 Calumet Ave Ste A, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 227-5119
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates of Munster Inc.9034 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 440-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Pipefitters
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassar?
Doctor and staff very pleasant and accommodating. Doctor took the time to discuss my recent ultrasound, which I had in that office. It was easy and fast on a Saturday. The Dr. didn't rush in and out. He was patient and very knowledgeable. He made the visit pleasant.
About Dr. Amer Kassar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932208063
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Saint John Hospital and Med Center
- University Of Damascus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassar works at
Dr. Kassar has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassar speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.