Dr. Amer Kazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amer Kazi, MD
Dr. Amer Kazi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Granger, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kazi works at
Dr. Kazi's Office Locations
Indiana Pain and Spine Clinic Corp.6915 N Fir Rd, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 234-2191
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought Dr Kazi was extremely professional and compassionate .. He was understanding to all of my needs and took time to listen and overall would recommend him to anyone..
About Dr. Amer Kazi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134122914
Education & Certifications
- King Edward Medical University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazi has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.