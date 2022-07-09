Overview

Dr. Amer Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.