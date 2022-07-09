Dr. Amer Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Amer Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2309
-
2
Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2309
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
There are many options in finding the 'right' doctor when it comes to treatment. Dr. Malik was spot on with my diagnosis, treatment plan, etc. He really cares about his patients and checks in with you on a regular basis.
About Dr. Amer Malik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1679560684
Education & Certifications
- SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Portuguese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.