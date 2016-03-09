Overview of Dr. Amer Rafiaa, MD

Dr. Amer Rafiaa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rafiaa works at Amer Rafiaa MD FACP in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.