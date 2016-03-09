Dr. Amer Rafiaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafiaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Rafiaa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amer Rafiaa, MD
Dr. Amer Rafiaa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rafiaa works at
Dr. Rafiaa's Office Locations
University Hospital of Brooklyn At Long Island College Hospital339 Hicks St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1000
Amer Rafiaa MD FACP445 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 333-5118
Amer Rafiaa MD149 Congress St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 246-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rafiaa and his staff are AMAZING! I've been seeing him for over a year now, and he has helped me face my fight against colon cancer by keeping me positive and hopeful. Highly recommend him and his staff. They're a great team!
About Dr. Amer Rafiaa, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427022656
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafiaa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafiaa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafiaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafiaa speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiaa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiaa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafiaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafiaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.