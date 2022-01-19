Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amer Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amer Rahman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Rahman works at
Locations
-
1
Elgin Metabolic Center LLC2400 Big Timber Rd Ste 200, Elgin, IL 60124 Directions (847) 697-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
Dr. Rahman is a straightforward, but thoughtful doctor. He listens to my concerns and always takes into consideration how I am feeling when making med changes. I also appreciate his sense of humor.
About Dr. Amer Rahman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1114978087
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahman speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.